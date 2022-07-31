IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IMAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 85,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in IMAC by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in IMAC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

