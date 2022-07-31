ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $954.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 71.3% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,896.13 and approximately $954.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00251596 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,919,017 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.