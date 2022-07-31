IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,822.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IMCD in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IMCD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMDZF remained flat at $129.13 during trading on Friday. IMCD has a 12-month low of $129.13 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.78.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

