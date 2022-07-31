Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,745 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Imperial Oil worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

