Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Independent Bank to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $441.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.