Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INQD remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,537,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,400. Indoor Harvest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Indoor Harvest
