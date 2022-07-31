Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INQD remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,537,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,400. Indoor Harvest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on providing production platforms, mechanical systems, and complete custom designed build outs for controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture for the cannabis industry. The company also provides consulting and other services. Indoor Harvest Corp.

