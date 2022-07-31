Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE INSP opened at $208.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.