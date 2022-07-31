Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.21-$3.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

IART stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 390,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,151. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $76.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

