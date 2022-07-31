Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.21-$3.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Shares of IART traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.04. 390,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,151. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $76.70.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.29.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 170,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

