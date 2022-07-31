Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.00 million-$391.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.66 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.21-$3.29 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 390,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,151. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IART shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

