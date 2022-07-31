Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 651 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $541.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

