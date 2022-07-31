Integrity Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,218,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.33.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.