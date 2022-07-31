Integrity Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,417 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,417 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
