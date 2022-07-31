Integrity Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,417 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,417 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.