Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

