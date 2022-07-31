Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,491,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

