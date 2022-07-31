Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 908,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

