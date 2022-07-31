Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Holdings Boosted by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for 1.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.