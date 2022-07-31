Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.59.

IVZ stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

