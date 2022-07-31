Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $315.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.