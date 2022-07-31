Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $31.75.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.