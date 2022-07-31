Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,224,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,739,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,196,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,024,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.