IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,529,400 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 3,951,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,647.0 days.

IQE Stock Performance

IQE stock remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of -0.94 and a current ratio of -1.53. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

