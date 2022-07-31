iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.24. 555,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

