iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,968,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. 1,880,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,541. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

