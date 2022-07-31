iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86.

