iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 4th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWM opened at $187.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

