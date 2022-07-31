James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in James River Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in James River Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 645,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 88,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in James River Group by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.