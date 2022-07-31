Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 21,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,637. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.