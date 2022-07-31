Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in July

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Matheson (JMHLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.