Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in July

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

