JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

ELV opened at $477.10 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.15.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

