JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $245,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.