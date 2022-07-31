JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Lowers Stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674,632 shares during the period. Sigma Lithium accounts for 17.8% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 2.27% of Sigma Lithium worth $31,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGML. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

