JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $230,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,215,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

