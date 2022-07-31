JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $309,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,033,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,211.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 388,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 359,176 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

