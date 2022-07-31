Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of JOBY opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

