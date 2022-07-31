JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.60” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

O2D stock opened at €2.60 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.70.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.