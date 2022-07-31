JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €750.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($796.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($688.78) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 1.8 %

MC stock opened at €675.00 ($688.78) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €590.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €623.94. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

