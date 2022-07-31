Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Jumbo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JUMSY remained flat at $15.74 during trading hours on Friday. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.
Jumbo Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%.
About Jumbo
Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumbo (JUMSY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.