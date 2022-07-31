Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.18.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

