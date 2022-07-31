Kalata Reaches Market Cap of $27,978.72 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Kalata has a market capitalization of $27,978.72 and approximately $313.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kalata has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00603499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015415 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00038280 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.