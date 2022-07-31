Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.90

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Kava has a total market cap of $452.42 million and $35.77 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00008159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00102299 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00246228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00039584 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 242,895,613 coins and its circulating supply is 237,926,863 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

