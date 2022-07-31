Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €25.50 ($26.02) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klépierre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.69.

Klépierre Price Performance

Shares of KLPEF opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

