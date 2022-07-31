Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 1,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.