Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 1,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
