L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Reduced by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $239.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

