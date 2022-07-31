Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 52.6% in July

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE LGI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.96. 22,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $22.32.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
