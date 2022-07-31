Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 52.6% in July

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LGI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.96. 22,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

