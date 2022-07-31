Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 345 ($4.16) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 343 ($4.13).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.98) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.92) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 339.83 ($4.09).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 261 ($3.14) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.60. The stock has a market cap of £15.58 billion and a PE ratio of 790.91.

In related news, insider George Lewis bought 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £2,798.73 ($3,371.96). In related news, insider John Kingman bought 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,006.47). Also, insider George Lewis bought 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,798.73 ($3,371.96). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,340.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

