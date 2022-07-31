Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF remained flat at $12.70 during midday trading on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Featured Articles

