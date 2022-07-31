Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Capital One Financial to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

LBRT opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,420.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $24,052,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,064,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

