LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LifeSpeak Stock Performance
LifeSpeak stock opened at 1.95 on Wednesday. LifeSpeak has a 12-month low of 0.61 and a 12-month high of 2.01.
LifeSpeak Company Profile
