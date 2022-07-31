LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

LifeSpeak stock opened at 1.95 on Wednesday. LifeSpeak has a 12-month low of 0.61 and a 12-month high of 2.01.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

