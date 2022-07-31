Lightning Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. Lightning has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $1,909.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lightning has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.21 or 1.00099319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00130603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

