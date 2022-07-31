Liquid Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Liquid Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 27.7% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Liquid Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $155,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $104.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

